Leslie Williams MP: driving towards building better roads

By Leslie Williams Mp
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:51am, first published 1:00am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams

Local councils are encouraged to apply for a share of the $312.5 million package to help build back better following devastating flooding earlier this year.

