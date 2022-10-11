The Sydney Cricket Ground has already called the Macquarie Coast Stingers numerous times.
But up until now, the team are yet to pick up the phone after coming up short at the Regional Big Bash twenty20 cricket tournament.
Originally scheduled for Armidale, the Big Wet forced organisers to shuffle the playing cards and transfer the carnival to Port Macquarie this weekend.
Darren Bourke will be the most experienced player in the side when they embark on yet another 20-over campaign.
Bourke, one of the older players in the team, will lead them from behind the stumps in matches against Coffs Coast, Northern Inland and Northern Rivers.
Macquarie Coast are yet to qualify for the finals of the competition although they have been getting closer in previous seasons.
"We've hopefully built a little bit of a culture within the Mid North Coast that it's a big tournament and there's a big goal at the end of it," Bourke said.
"We haven't done that before, so it's something that the Mid North Coast players want to aspire to."
One thing which needs to be better are their efforts with the bat after they were bowled out for 99 last season chasing a meagre 124.
"The last two years our bowling has been really good and we have bowled the best batting line-ups out for a low score (last year) and should have chased the target," Bourke said.
"But our batting has fallen away the last two years."
Bourke said it would be a collective effort with the bat, but Kempsey duo Jye Woodger and Cooper Petterson would have integral roles to play.
"All the batters as a collective are quite equal, but we will need two blokes to stand up," Bourke said.
"Jye Woodger from Macleay has been scoring some runs in their competition so hopefully he can keep scoring them.
"We've all got to do a job with the bat. It's not going to be one person, it's going to be a team effort."
Bourke knows the key to success will keeping wickets in hand for the later stages of the innings which the Stingers have struggled to do previously.
"Our biggest downfall over the last two years has been losing two or three wickets in the powerplay," he said.
"It's going to be vital we only lose one wicket maximum in the first six overs because that will give our guys lower down the order a platform to come out and play some shots."
The Stingers will play three matches across Saturday and Sunday with the first match at 9.30am Saturday at Oxley Oval. The round two and three matches on Sunday start from 9.30am and 1.30pm at Wayne Richards Park.
Stingers squad: James Hawksworth, Jye Woodger, Darren Bourke (c), Beau Mainey, Kahlan Duncan, Cooper Petterson, Bryce Cook, Ryan Bray, Jet Mason, Liam Adelt, Dan Adelt, Lee Price, Jack Stace.
