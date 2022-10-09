A traditional paddle out ceremony has been held in memory of Australian surfer, Chris 'Davo' Davidson.
The memorial service on Sunday, October 9, was held at South West Rocks on the Mid North Coast, where Mr Davidson had lived for the past ten years, and where he passed away two weeks ago on September 25.
Locals were joined by friends and family who travelled from Narrabeen, where Davidson was born and raised, on Sydney's Northern Beaches. Those in attendance also included peers who toured with the world-class surfer during his career.
The South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation commenced the ceremony with a Welcome to Country by Aunty Cheryl, followed by a smoking ceremony.
Emotions ran high as host of the day, World Surf League (WSL) commentator Teza McKenna, invited Chris Davidson's son and daughter to walk their father's board and flower wreath through the line-up to the water's edge.
Those participating paddled out in the ocean to form a circle and join hands.
Adults and children threw flowers into the air, cheered and splashed water while an audience watched from the beach.
The celebration moved to Horseshoe Bay headland, which was one of Mr Davidson's favourite spots in town, for speeches from family and friends, a photo slideshow and a barbeque.
Locals and visitors to town swapped stories until sunset.
A second paddle out for Mr Davidson will be held in his hometown of Narrabeen in the coming weeks.
