Port Macquarie News

Rosehill trained Quality Time takes out the 2022 Port Macquarie Cup

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy Berry rode Quality Time to victory in the 2022 Port Macquarie Cup. Picture by Mardi Borg

Rosehill trained Quality Time has taken out the 2022 Port Macquarie Cup, coming from behind to defeat Olympic Theatre and Our Candidate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.