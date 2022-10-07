Rosehill trained Quality Time has taken out the 2022 Port Macquarie Cup, coming from behind to defeat Olympic Theatre and Our Candidate.
Quality Time was the red-hot favourite leading up to the race, and the flashy chestnut did not disappoint when Tommy Berry steered the gelding to the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on Friday, October 7.
Quality Time trainer Chris Waller has an outstanding strike rate in this prestigious event, having trained four of the previous ten cup winners, commencing with Old Bill in 2011 before putting the polish on Our Intrigue when the mare withstood the finishing burst of Nemingah to salute in last year's feature.
Meanwhile, it wasn't to be for Port Macquarie trained horse Laphroaig, who finished ninth in his first Port Macquarie Cup.
While Laphroaig's trainer Paul Shailer knew the five-year-old brown gelding had a tough task ahead of him to upset the high-profile metropolitan horses, he told the Port News after the race that he's still "very proud of Laphroaig" .
"He obviously got beat by a fair way, but he didn't disgrace himself against [the] quality opposition," Shailer said.
"After my first run in the cup, it has certainly made me hungry to achieve better results in the coming years."
The Port Macquarie Cup saw hundreds of sharply dressed locals and keen punters rock up for a day at the races.
Port Macquarie local Zoe Brew said it was her first time attending the event after five years.
"It's been a lot of fun," she said. "I thought [the fashion] was eclectic, it was a really fun mix.
"I think it's really nice to think that we have reached a point where events like these can be relaxed and fun again.
"Even though we didn't win a single thing, we still had a great time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.