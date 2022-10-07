Port Macquarie owned business Birdon has been selected by the US Government for a USD $1.187 billion contract.
Birdon America Inc. has been awarded the contract to design and build 27 Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC) for the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).
Birdon Group CEO Jamie Bruce said Birdon has established a successful track record with the U.S. Coast Guard during the last three years through its existing contract for the 47' Motor Lifeboat Service Life Extension Program.
"We are confident that we represent a low risk, high-performing, and long-term partner for the Coast Guard on the WCC Program," he said.
Having responded to the first Request for Proposal (RFP) in July 2021, Birdon has invested in developing and refining a fully compliant, comprehensive, low-risk, and best value solution for the USCG. Pre-award investment included full tank testing and preliminary design approval from the American Bureau of Shipping.
Careful selection of strong US suppliers with proven performance and a reputation for high quality is a pillar of Birdon's approach.
Birdon is building on its experience and expertise in leading program management, design, manufacture, and support of the USCG and US Army watercraft programs, by teaming with carefully selected partners.
Bollinger Shipyards (Bollinger) and Incat Crowther will be key subcontractors to Birdon and share Birdon's commitment to delivering for the USCG. The entire delivery team will work under Birdon's integrated, standardized leadership model, which is proven across numerous multiple-site projects in the U.S. and abroad.
Bollinger has a long history building vessels for the USCG, delivering 174 vessels in the last three decades alone. Bollinger will subcontract to Birdon for production of the bare hulls. All of Birdon's production activities will take place in Lockport, Louisiana.
"Birdon, and our partners Bollinger and Incat Crowther, look forward to continuing our successful relationship with the Coast Guard for years to come," Mr Bruce said.
"This contract win is testament to Birdon's track record in delivering the required outcomes for our clients through an unwavering focus on designing fully compliant, operationally superior vessels that meet the needs of our customers now and into the future."
