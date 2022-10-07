Port Macquarie News

Birdon America Inc. awarded major contract to build fleet for the US Coast Guard

By Newsroom
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
Port Macquarie owned business secures major US contract. Picture supplied

Port Macquarie owned business Birdon has been selected by the US Government for a USD $1.187 billion contract.

