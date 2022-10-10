The community can look forward to six months of celebrations thanks to a new project.
Friday, October 14 marks the opening of Switch on Seymour in Laurieton. The opening night will kickstart a program of entertainment and events through to March.
The Switch on Seymour project looks to create exciting places to visit, stay, connect and explore within the Laurieton town centre and create a stronger draw for visitors, while boosting the town's economic and cultural profile.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's group manager community Lucilla Marshall said the project stemmed out of work with the community on the Laurieton Town Centre Masterplan.
The council received a $500,000 state government grant, through the Streets as Shared Spaces program, to deliver the trial project to create the vibrant, usable and active space spanning one block of Seymour Street, between Bold and Lake streets.
A six-month program of activations and temporary changes are transforming the street into a hub of activity and entertainment.
Expect to see landscaping, seats, parklets, increased temporary lighting, water refill station, signs and public art. Indigenous artists Mel Streater and Corina Latimore have created a mural.
The opening weekend of each month will feature activities, starting with night markets from 4pm on October 14 and street activities on October 15.
Ms Marshall said Switch on Seymour gave exposure to businesses, activated the street and encouraged people to spend time in the space.
"It's about encouraging people to come to have a look at Laurieton, support businesses, activate the space and connect the community," she said.
Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce president Rod Bucton said the project was exciting.
"This is really the start of what will be a much greater revitalisation of town all off the back of our town centre masterplan," he said.
"This work is a bit of a taste of what other revitalisation projects could be as part of that bigger masterplan."
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said Switch on Seymour was all about reinvigorating shared spaces.
She said the program provided a space for people to enjoy events.
"I think particularly post-COVID, the community is very much wanting to get out in the open air and make sure they can come together but in a safe way," Mrs Williams said.
"It [Switch on Seymour] fits really well with where people are in regards to COVID-safe events."
Mayor Peta Pinson said the Switch on Seymour opening and activities over the next six months would be a fantastic way to bring the community together.
"These events will help encourage greater participation in the local community and help activate and stimulate the economy," she said.
The Switch on Seymour program spans six months. The program themes are:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.