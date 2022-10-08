It is well-known that water-rats (Hydromys chrysogaster) do live along the southern breakwall. It's a native animal with an image crisis. The water rat - an Australian mammal - is often mistaken for its introduced cousins, the black rat and brown rat. Mature water rats are markedly larger than introduced black and brown rats and can be distinguished by their partially webbed hind feet, thick white-tipped tail, small ears and blunt nose. The water rat is also known by its indigenous name - rakali. It is a member of the Muridae family, in the genus Hydromys. It is one of only two amphibious mammals native to Australia - the other is the platypus. The water rat forages along the shore and underwater and builds its burrow along the river bank or breakwall. They were once common in Australia but their population declined as a result of altered flow regimes, hunting, loss of habitat and predation.

