Bottlenose dolphins are only mentioned once in the whole document. The report talks only about Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins as being the main dolphin in the Port Macquarie region. If we go by this report, then there can NEVER be any work completed in the river as these dolphins are so rare in the world.
The report also states no seals have been sighted in the area. This is false. After viewing this report it (appears) that the company that authoried it, has never completed a proper survey of the area, and/or talked to locals.
Historically, these lived in shallow, coastal waters from central China in the east, through south-east Asia and as far west as the east coast of India. Today however, there are thought to be many areas along this route where they are no longer found - mostly as a result of exposure to human-induced threats. The Australian humpback dolphin (S. sahulensis) lives in Moreton Bay, Queensland. There has only been one Australian humpback dolphin ever sighted off the lighthouse at Port Macquarie. This was on October 16, 2021.
Around 140-160 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins live permanently in the waters off Port Macquarie, from Crescent Head through to the Camden River; making it one of the most popular places in the world for dolphin watching. The dolphins are a much loved resident of this beautiful area with visitors coming from all over the world eager to catch a glimpse of the dolphins playfully going about their day to day lives. The rocky coastal headlands and long beaches of Port Macquarie provide an ideal vantage point for watching dolphins from the shore. Local dolphins can be sighted daily, feeding and swimming along the breakwall. The local dolphins teach their young how to catch fish in the hiding places (rocks) along the breakwall.
Each year, humpback whales with calves often swim inside the entrance of the breakwall during August-November. When these whales do this, all boats are stopped from leaving or entering the river, due to safety issues. Any work on the breakwall during this period might cause the whale calves to become stranded on Town Beach or to swim up the Hastings River, thus causing a rescue situation.
Seals are well-known to haul out and/or swim along the breakwall looking for food each year.
All Turtles listed below are known to swim along the breakwall looking for food all year round.
Successful marine turtle nesting activities have been recorded from the Tweed area to Port Macquarie and the Mid-Coast region.
These are well-known to live within the seagrass beds surrounding Pelican Island and have been sighted along the breakwall and beaches in the Port Macquarie area. (For information about their vulnerability, refer to the Department of Primary Industries (DPI): Identifying marine or estuarine species/syngnathiformes)
Recommendation: No development should be allowed to go ahead in this area without a full Environmental Impact Statement regarding seahorses.The public must be informed of this course of action.
It is well-known that water-rats (Hydromys chrysogaster) do live along the southern breakwall. It's a native animal with an image crisis. The water rat - an Australian mammal - is often mistaken for its introduced cousins, the black rat and brown rat. Mature water rats are markedly larger than introduced black and brown rats and can be distinguished by their partially webbed hind feet, thick white-tipped tail, small ears and blunt nose. The water rat is also known by its indigenous name - rakali. It is a member of the Muridae family, in the genus Hydromys. It is one of only two amphibious mammals native to Australia - the other is the platypus. The water rat forages along the shore and underwater and builds its burrow along the river bank or breakwall. They were once common in Australia but their population declined as a result of altered flow regimes, hunting, loss of habitat and predation.
It is well-known that brown snakes can often be seen on the breakwall. They live between the rocks.
Feral cats live within the rocks of the breakwall. They can be seen at night time, running around the breakwall looking for food.
If the construction [of the breakwall] goes ahead with the present plan, having a section cut-in at the end of the breakwall will cause the water flow to circle around and [lead to] sand fillin-up at the front of the southern breakwall and onto Town Beach. Thus destroying the surf break at the beach.
There needs to be a model built to show how the river flow will be transformed with the present construction plan; and this [should be] shown to the public in a video.
Leigh Mansfield, Port Macquarie
