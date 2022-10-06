Port Macquarie triathletes Craig Robinson and David Carter will be on the start line on Saturday (October 8) when the Ironman world championships start in Kona, Hawaii.
Both men earned their place after qualifying fourth and sixth in their age groups respectively at Ironman Australia Port Macquarie in May.
Robinson acknowledged his trip will be his swansong to the sport with both Port Macquarie Triathlon Club members to embark on the gruelling 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre ride and 42.2-kilometre run.
"Kona is one of those goals; something to put on the pedestal to say you made it I guess," Robinson said.
"I don't know why it became such a goal and why everyone is fixated on getting there. It's one of those races that was on the bucket list and I just wanted to be able to tick it off."
He admitted wife Toni was arguably the biggest winner out of his achievement.
"I don't have to try and madly train for another qualifier to get there which is good news on the family front."
Meanwhile, Port Macquarie Triathlon Club will hold its first triathlon of the season at their Come and Tri race on the October 16 starting from 7am at McInherney Park.
Non members only $10 and all race information available on the club's Facebook page.
Club communications officer Rachele Sanderson said it was satisfying to see two of the club's members competing at a high level, but the club had built a culture where everyone is the same.
"We have these members who are racing at the highest level of the sport, but who still participate at our races and are involved in volunteering and with the committee. I think that says a lot about what the club has built."
Sanderson said the club was proud of Robinson and Carter's achievements.
"Their huge commitment qualifying for Kona is to be commended. We are proud of any members who are taking part at world championship level, especially with the dedication and time that is involved with the ironman distance."
