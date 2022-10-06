Port Macquarie News

Craig Robinson and David Carter qualify for Ironman world championship at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:04am, first published October 6 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Robinson (right) collects his world championship slot off Craig Alexander in May. Picture: supplied

Port Macquarie triathletes Craig Robinson and David Carter will be on the start line on Saturday (October 8) when the Ironman world championships start in Kona, Hawaii.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.