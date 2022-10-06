Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie man sentenced for high-range drink-driving that led to accident near Flynns Beach

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to an intensive correction order for 12 months after driving while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit and crashing into two parked cars earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.