A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to an intensive correction order for 12 months after driving while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit and crashing into two parked cars earlier this year.
Matthew Duncan Reynolds, 50, has been convicted of high-range drink-driving. He appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on October 5, 2022, at Port Macquarie Local Court.
Court documents show that about 12pm on April 21, 2022, Reynolds was driving along Tuppenny Road when he crashed into two cars that were parked near pedestrians, including young families who were walking to Flynns Beach.
The people who witnessed the crash saw that Reynold's was intoxicated and removed the keys from his car to prevent him from driving away before the police were called.
Officers arrived on scene before taking the 50-year-old to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was subjected to a blood alcohol test which returned a result of 0.288, with Reynolds admitting to police he had drunk a "full bottle" of Vodka.
Reynolds' license was suspended by police at the station.
In her sentencing remarks, Magistrate Darcy said Reynolds' actions on the day were of "significant risk to public safety".
"You were more than five times over the legal limit, driving on the road that leads to Flynns Beach at mid-day during the school holidays," she said.
"There was an accident as well. Members of the public were ultimately the ones who removed the keys from your vehicle because you were so intoxicated that they realised you should not be around that vehicle.
"It is really fortunate that no one was injured or killed."
Magistrate Darcy has ordered Reynolds to attend a rehabilitation program to "address your issues with alcohol".
"If you don't participate in the program that the community corrections refer you to, then you will be breached and you will be taken into custody," she said.
"If you come back to court for another drink-driving offence that carries a sentence of imprisonment, then you will be facing a sentence of full-time imprisonment.
"You can't afford to come back."
Reynolds has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, which has been backdated to April 21. He is also required to pay the victims' support levy.
The victims support levy goes into a government fund, which is used to pay financial assistance to victims of crime.
