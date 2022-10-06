Port Macquarie koalas are set to benefit from a massive boost in state funding through the NSW Koala Strategy.
Joined by Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, NSW Minister for Environment James Griffin announced plans for $1.25 million funding to go towards the conservation of koalas in the Port Macquarie and Kempsey area.
The funding, provided through the NSW Koala Strategy, is set to include a regional partnership and $500,000 habitat restoration project with Koala Conservation Australia (KCA) who run the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
"People think of NSW and they think of koalas and they think of koalas in Port Macquarie and Kempsey area," Mr Griffin said.
"The $1.25 million being announced today will go towards supporting the Koala Hospital with $600,000 going to support the work being done here."
An additional $150,000 will also go the Port Macquarie Hastings Council and Kempsey Shire Council to help reduce the amount of vehicle strikes.
The funding provided to councils will aim to help identify hotspots and install mitigation measures such as fencing or raising awareness.
"Obviously dog attacks and vehicle strikes are really detrimental to our koala population," Ms Williams said.
"That is an issue so it's really pleasing to see some funding just for some specific measures that we can put in place to make sure we can reduce vehicle strikes."
The funding for the Koala Hospital comes during it's busiest time in the year with breeding season seeing many koalas active near roads.
It's during this time that the hospital sees an increase in patients especially with vehicle strikes.
The building for the new koala breeding facility is underway but additional conservation efforts are still needed to protect the species.
KCA General Manager Maria Doherty said that funding was welcome.
"It's absolutely awesome to get this money and it will just enable us to do so much more and we need to," she said.
The regional partnership funding for KCA will not only support the Koala Hospital but will also be used to support the employment of a Koala Officer.
Duties of this role will include ensuring projects across Port Macquarie and Kempsey incorporate local knowledge and are being strategically delivered.
"It's going to be wonderful because we are run very much on love, and cups of tea and cake," Ms Doherty said.
"It would be really good to get a scientist in to actually work on all those key project areas...so it's going to be really really useful and really well spent."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.