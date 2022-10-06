Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie koalas receive $1.25 million in funding from NSW Koala strategy

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:05am, first published October 6 2022 - 6:00am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, Minister for Environment James Griffin and KCA General manager Maria Doherty at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital where the funding was announced. Picture by Emily Walker

Port Macquarie koalas are set to benefit from a massive boost in state funding through the NSW Koala Strategy.

