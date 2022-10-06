Port Macquarie News

Charmmebaby to shine in Birdon Sprint at Port Macquarie

By Rod Fuller
October 6 2022 - 3:00am
With the benefit of an outstanding recent barrier trial performance, Charmmebaby looks set for a successful return in the $80,000 Birdon Group Sprint at the Port Macquarie Cup meeting on Friday.

Local News

