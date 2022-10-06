Charmmebaby to shine in Birdon Sprint at Port Macquarie

With the benefit of an outstanding recent barrier trial performance, Charmmebaby looks set for a successful return in the $80,000 Birdon Group Sprint at the Port Macquarie Cup meeting on Friday.
After recently being crowned the Mid North Coast Racing Association Horse of the year for the second time, the Bob Milligan trained mare resumed with an impressive trial win over Chivalric by seven lengths.
Zac Wadick allowed the daughter of Charm Spirit to track along the rails on her own steam before racing clear with the performance providing plenty of confidence for a successful spell resumption after three months on the sidelines.
It is significant the Milligan stable has rewarded the promising hoop with riding duties for the assignment despite the conditions of the event not allowing utilisation of his apprentice allowance.
Charmmebaby is certainly the class runner in the event having been victorious in races last season including the Jungle Juice and Taree Cups together with black type wins in the Brisbane Handicap and the Wayne Wilson Stakes during the Queensland winter carnival.
The mare has a strong record when resuming from a break and races well at Port Macquarie, particularly on rain affected ground anticipated for the feature sprint.
Leave me Some accounted for a class field in the Daniel Baker Sprint at Coffs Harbour in early August and provides the major opposition following a strong fourth at Eagle Farm last weekend.
The Grant Marshall trained mare races well over this distance and has an overall record at Port of six starts for three wins and two placings with the ability to handle soft conditions providing a further asset.
Nictock has been extremely consistent in recent Rosehill outings and should be considered a strong chance despite disappointing at his recent performance behind Adios Steve a fortnight ago while Aheadofhistime is well placed after being narrowly defeated at Grafton during the week.
Gosford trainer, Greg McFarlane, has Rahni Factor racing well with the mare responsible for a recent Newcastle victory while Poseidon Ruler is resuming from a spell with a Newcastle trial win under his belt.
Leeside tasted success at Tuncurry upon resumption from a break and the Paul Shailer trained mare provides strong local representation while Chase My Crown would be a chance on her best form.
The $50,000 Fast Building Supplies Hastings Cup was taken out last year by La Jolie Fille and the successful combination of Paul Perry and Mikayla Weir compete in this year's edition.
The daughter of Super One has strong claims following recent performances around the provincial circuit before failing to handle the heavy ground at Newcastle in the event won by Mydeel, who has claims in cup later on the card.
Hit the Target is the key runner in the race following a dominant victory over Travelling Kate at Newcastle in September with the Stephen Jones trained gelding poised for Hastings Cup success.
Other chances centre around Relucent with the Paul Shailer trained gelding providing good efforts in the metropolitan area while Olympic Gaze and At Witz End could salute without surprise.
The Birdon Group Sprint and Fastplast Building Supplies Hastings Cup compliment a wonderful day of racing highlighted by the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup to be run at 4.55pm which provides eligibility to $2 million "The Big Dance" at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.