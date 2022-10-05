Chris Waller's training dominance in the feature race of the district is set to continue with Quality Time as the flashy chestnut strives to complete a hattrick of wins in the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on Friday.
The son of Amaron accounted for Akahata by around four lengths at Canterbury two starts ago before stepping up in distance and racing on the pace to easily account for Alcyone at Rosehill a fortnight ago.
Tommy Berry steered the gelding to his most recent metropolitan win, and it is significant the prominent hoop has retained for the ride after teaming with the stable to take out the cup in 2018 aboard Exoteric.
Waller has an outstanding strike rate in this prestigious event having trained four of the previous ten cup winners commencing with Old Bill in 2011 before putting the polish on Our Intrigue when the mare withstood the finishing burst of Nemingah to salute in last year's feature.
Quality Time is one of three stable runners engaged with Caboche commanding some interest after being narrowly defeated by Pinarello in the Queensland Derby last May while Rousseau is having his second state run since a recent campaign in Melbourne.
With tremendous prizemoney on offer and the chance to compete in the $2 million "The Big Dance" at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day, the stage is set for an outstanding contest with Onemore Sapphire gaining automatic entry into the event following a narrow win in the Stowe Australia Cup Prelude a fortnight ago.
Tracey Bartley has strong ties in the area and success with the son of Onemorenomore gelding would provide great emotion and satisfaction whilst providing a deserved reward for the consistent gelding.
Dashing Willoughby has been allocated top weight status following competitive performances in black type races for the Sam Kavanagh stable and has been freshened with a recent barrier trial following a disappointing effort in the Cameron Handicap at Newcastle.
Kris Lees has been a dominant trainer at Port over the past few years and has Our Candidate as his sole runner in the club's highlight.
The son of Camelot was consistent in metropolitan performances and was successful during the July carnival at Grafton when accounting for El Lago over the middle distance and has a Newcastle barrier trial under his belt in preparation for the assignment.
Mydeel is a galloper on the rise and the Rodney Ollerton trained gelding comes into the race well following recent wins at Newcastle and Scone while Olympic Theatre wasn't beaten far behind Casino Kid in the Dubbo Cup.
Warren Gavenlock has Ambitious Prince racing well following his gelding's recent victories in the Ken Howard Cup at Coffs and a dominant win in the Tuncurry Cup last month while Karmazone is considered a chance after success over Burning Need at Kembla Grange.
Paul Shailer has the sole local representative with Laphroaig and will derive great benefit following a steady fourth in the prelude while Ambridge races well over the middle-distance journey after wins at Grafton and Murwillumbah over the past month.
An outstanding program of racing is also highlighted by the $80,000 Birdon Group Sprint and the reappearance of the Bob Milligan trained mare, Charmmebaby.
