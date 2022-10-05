Port Macquarie News

Quality Time red-hot favourite for victory at 2022 Port Macquarie Cup

By Rod Fuller
Updated October 5 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:30pm
Chris Waller's training dominance in the feature race of the district is set to continue with Quality Time as the flashy chestnut strives to complete a hattrick of wins in the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on Friday.

