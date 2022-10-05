Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie to hold Women's Festival to celebrate culture and community

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:09am, first published October 5 2022 - 5:00pm
The Nyiirun Djiyagan Wakulda Women's Festival will be held on Friday, October 14. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Women from far and wide will join together on Friday, October 14, to celebrate culture and showcase Indigenous women in leadership.

