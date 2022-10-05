Women from far and wide will join together on Friday, October 14, to celebrate culture and showcase Indigenous women in leadership.
The Nyiirun Djiyagan Wakulda Women's Festival, which translates to we are all sisters as one, is hosted by Djiyagan Dhanbaan (strong sister movement support group) and will be held at the Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The event is now in its fifth year, with organiser Aunty Rhonda Radley saying around 500 people are expected to attend.
"It's about bringing women together and showcasing Aboriginal women in leadership," she said.
"We will be offering a lot of cultural workshops on the day and all of the entertainment will be performed by Aboriginal women."
Attendees will be travelling from as far as Cairns, Sydney and out west, Ms Radley said.
"There's a lot of groups that use the festival to connect with family and friends."
An area of the Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council will become an art centre, while support services, cultural workshops, a healing hub, op-shop and stalls will also be set up.
The festival's aim is to create an opportunity for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal women to come together to celebrate the diversity within the Mid North Coast communities.
"Looking after each other as women is important and is what we try and promote throughout the day," Ms Radley said.
"The event has just got bigger each year and more people are talking about it, not just locally but nationally as well."
Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services CEO Kelly Lamb said they are proud to support the festival.
"Liberty is honoured to be part of this festival. We're so aligned to the purpose and the nurture that comes from women joining together and sharing stories," she said.
This year's festival theme is 'Remembrance' dedicated to the aunties, grandmothers and mothers who have empowered young Aboriginal women and have supported the growth of the festival.
Festival organisers have also been allocated $20,000 from the state government to hold the event.
The event is ticketed, with around 500 spots available. Tickets can be secured by visiting the website here.
