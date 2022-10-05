Young people, their family and friends slowed down and prioritised their mental health to mark National headspace Day.
There was a free all ages community picnic to celebrate the day on Wednesday, October 5, thanks to headspace Port Macquarie.
National headspace Day is an annual day of awareness about the mental health and wellbeing of young people, and the ways their family and friends can support them.
The Port Macquarie event featured a smoking/welcome ceremony by Birpai Elder Uncle Bill O'Brien at the headspace centre, followed by a picnic, music and mindful movement session at Fisherman's Wharf Reserve.
Creativity was front and centre with mindfulness art classes with artist Vivianne Hazenveld.
headspace Port Macquarie community engagement coordinator Julie Jamieson said National headspace Day was an annual awareness campaign to recognise youth and their struggles and how community could connect and support them.
The day's theme is pause, reflect, reconnect.
"It's taking that moment and reflecting on their feelings and reconnecting, whether that is with themselves or finding others but also doing something they love," Mrs Jamieson said.
headspace is the National Youth Mental Health Foundation providing early intervention mental health services to people aged between 12 and 25.
headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said many young people in Australia had experienced a number of challenges over the past couple of years, including COVID-19, lockdowns and natural disaster.
"Many of the young people coming to headspace tell us they feel busy, stressed and anxious about everyday life," he said.
"The blur of mental and emotional demands can sometimes make life feel challenging. That's when it can be useful to pause, to reflect on how you're feeling, and reconnect with the people and things that make you feel good."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.