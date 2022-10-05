It's the nine-letter five-year-old named after an Irish whisky and trained in Port Macquarie that has been entrusted with the task of upsetting the high-profile metropolitan horses in Friday's Port Macquarie Cup.
Paul Shailer has a healthy respect for Chris Waller having been his foreman for more than a decade, but don't for a second think he would not get immense satisfaction if Laphroaig pulled off the most unlikely of victories.
Shailer is under no illusions how tough it is to train a winner against a high-quality field dominated by his metropolitan counterparts.
"Not many get one over him (Chris), do they, so it'd be nice to run a good race and finish in the first half a dozen," he said.
"We have a healthy respect for the opposition and all we can do is concentrate on our horse."
His decade-long involvement with Waller in New Zealand taught him about the importance of doing the little things right.
It's part of the secret to Waller's sustained success.
"Chris is all about the one-percenters - crossing the T's and dotting the I's; he's pedantic about how he runs his business and he has very good systems in place which bring great results," Shailer said.
"We try and replicate what Chris does to a certain extent, but he has a much larger budget than us and far more resources."
The Shailer stable works on a minimal budget and at a country level, but he says they are trying to operate at metropolitan level and that's what they strive for.
"We just try and do the best we can," he said.
The 43-year-old will have his first taste of Cup day in the Hastings after his move to the region from the Gold Coast 12 months ago.
"It's my first Port Cup so I'm pretty excited," he said.
"I've only been here (in Port Macquarie) 12 months so to have a runner in the Cup is a positive and something we're proud of."
Laphroaig shapes as the only local horse in the race and is fresh from a satisfactory fourth-place finish in the Port Macquarie Cup Prelude on September 25.
The five-year-old brown gelding has, however, registered previous success at Port Macquarie when he saluted on a rain-affected track over 1500 metres three starts ago.
He also finished third at the Gold Coast over 1700 metres, but Shailer believes the 2000-metre distance is arguably his strongest.
"He indicated to us that he's looking for 2000 metres now so he gets that on Friday and he loves his home track," Shailer said.
"He'll run to the best of his ability and whether that's good enough to finish in the top five or six... if it was to be that way, it'll be a great result because he's a genuine stayer."
While Shailer acknowledges the Port Macquarie Cup meeting has gone "from strength to strength and will continue to do so, it's getting harder to win".
"We may not have a runner in the race next year so we've just got to enjoy the moment," he said.
"To even have a runner in the Cup is an achievement in my eyes, but if he was to win or achieve top three it would certainly be the highlight of my training career.
"Hopefully he can run well."
The Port Macquarie Cup will jump at 4.55pm on Friday.
