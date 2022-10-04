Port Macquarie News

Mid North Coast Cricket Council chairman Paul Dilley says interdistrict competition will return this summer

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:26pm, first published 3:52am
Interdistrict cricket is set to return in 2022-2023. Picture: supplied

Not since 2016 have Mid North Coast cricketers had the opportunity to represent their district at Colts' (under-21) or first XI (open) level.

