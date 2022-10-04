Not since 2016 have Mid North Coast cricketers had the opportunity to represent their district at Colts' (under-21) or first XI (open) level.
That is all set to change for the 2022-2023 summer with the first round of matches between Macleay, Hastings, Gloucester and Manning teams pencilled in for October 23.
Mid North Coast Cricket Council chairman Paul Dilley said they will take the opportunity to revive the competition this summer after a six-year hiatus as a result of the now-defunct Mid North Coast Premier Cricket League.
"The district owes it to the players to provide an opportunity for them to participate at a higher level than the local competition," he said.
"You have to ask yourself why we exist (as a council) and that's to inspire people to love and want to play cricket."
In providing additional opportunities for players at under-21 and open level, Mr Dilley said they were also looking at how to revitalise the competition elsewhere.
He indicated playing a round of Twenty20 matches under lights "somewhere down the track" was an option, but this season it would be a two or three-round competition plus finals with matches played on a Sunday.
"Everybody will get the opportunity to play at least twice or three times with the finals on in early January."
The four councils will play 50-over fixtures with those matches to slot into the calendar where possible without impacting on the use of local grounds.
"We looked at providing participation opportunities for players from all the associations and it was quite clear we needed to re-open the colts and the opens again," Mr Dilley said.
"There's the opportunity for us to do things a bit differently."
