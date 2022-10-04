Port Macquarie man charged with high range drink driving over long weekend

NSW Police are frustrated some drivers are not getting the message, after eight people died and close to 70 others were injured on our state's roads over the long weekend.
Operation Labour Day was executed state-wide and commenced at 12.01am on Friday, September 30, and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, October 3, with double demerit point in force for the duration.
Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were assisted by general duties police from commands across the state, targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, and other traffic offences.
About 7.30pm on Sunday (October 2) police observed a Holden Commodore travelling south on Granite Street, Port Macquarie.
The vehicle was travelling at 101km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.
Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver - a 41-year-old man - who returned a positive roadside breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.178.
He was issued a court attendance notice for high range PCA and exceed speed, due to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, November 23.
During the operation across the state, police issued a total of 3310 Traffic Infringement Notices for speeding, a further 269 people were charged for drink driving offences and 251 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, said although the operation is over, families continue to travel around the state with school holidays and are urged to plan their trips.
"Just because the operation has concluded, doesn't mean the messaging is any different. We still need people to obey the road rules and take necessary breaks to keep themselves and the rest of the community safe," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"There is expected to be more inclement weather this coming week, so please heed the warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service, and drive to the conditions.
"Do not drive through flood waters and always obey road closure signs when you see them, they are there for your own protection. We have seen too many incidents recently involving people ignoring warning signs, resulting in a tragic outcome.
"While a detour may be inconvenient, it is not worth your life - listen to emergency services and do not attempt to drive through any flooded causeway, you have no clue how deep the water may be or what debris may be underneath," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
