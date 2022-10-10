The independent regulator has set Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's 2023-24 rate peg at 4.7 per cent, taking population growth into account.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) set the base rate peg in 2023-24 for NSW councils at 3.7 per cent but there is also an allowance for the level of population growth. That means some councils have a rate peg of up to 6.8 per cent.
The rate peg is the maximum percentage councils can increase their income from rates by.
The 2023-24 figure for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is 4.7 per cent, while MidCoast Council has a rate peg of 3.9 per cent and Kempsey Shire 3.7 per cent.
Councils can increase general income by up to the rate peg, less than the rate peg or not at all.
For example, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council chose to freeze ordinary and special rates at the 2021-2022 levels for the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
Mayor Peta Pinson said when it came to the 2023-24 budget, obviously a responsible council would certainly look at its position next year and there were a lot of factors involved in whatever decision was made as far as the rate peg increase was concerned.
IPART has set the rate peg for councils across NSW since 2010. The system protects ratepayers from excessive rate increases by limiting the total amount by which councils can increase revenue from rates each year.
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said higher inflation meant that councils were facing increased costs in delivering services.
"We have taken these increased costs into consideration while also trying to limit the level of rate increases that ratepayers are facing," she said.
IPART does not set the actual rates that households and businesses pay, which is a decision for councils and their communities. However, councils must set those rates to ensure that the change in total rates income stays below the rate peg limit. Councils can seek a special variation.
IPART is reviewing the methodology it will use to set the rate peg from 2024-2025.
It is calling for public submissions with an issues paper available on IPART's website. Submissions are open until November 4, 2022.
"We will be looking at new approaches to setting the rate peg that reflect, as far as possible, changes in inflation and local government costs, while continuing to protect ratepayers from excessive rate increases," Ms Donnelly said.
IPART will also consult with stakeholders during workshops in November. A draft report will be released in February 2023 setting out draft findings and recommendations.
There will be an opportunity for further submissions on the draft report and a public hearing early in 2023.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.