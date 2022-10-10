Port Macquarie News

Population growth factored into 2023-24 IPART council rates cap

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
Population growth is one of the factors in the rate peg calculation. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The independent regulator has set Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's 2023-24 rate peg at 4.7 per cent, taking population growth into account.

