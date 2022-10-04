Port Macquarie News

Chris Waller with five chances at glory in 2022 Port Macquarie Cup

By Rod Fuller
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:14am
With wonderful prizemoney on offer and one of the final chances to gain a place in the $2million Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day, outstanding nominations have been received for the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup at the circuit on Friday.

