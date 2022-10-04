With wonderful prizemoney on offer and one of the final chances to gain a place in the $2million Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day, outstanding nominations have been received for the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup at the circuit on Friday.
The champion stable of Chris Waller has earmarked five horses for the club's feature with Quality Time spearheading the team following two strong metropolitan wins by the German import.
The son of Amaron led throughout at Canterbury a month ago with a dominant victory over Akahata before franking the form when successful at Rosehill last start and this should provide an ideal preparation for this prestigious race.
Waller's other hopes centre around Caboche, who was placed in a Queensland Derby behind Pinarello at a previous campaign, while The Frontman resumed from a spell when fourth in the Cameron Handicap at Newcastle last month.
Wicklow has been a model of consistency since winning at Rosehill in June while Rousseau would be a certain chance on his best form.
It will not be an easy assignment for Australia's premier trainer as the nominations are peppered by stiff opposition with Our Candidate set for the event by the Kris Lees stable.
After the son of Camelot tasted success during the Grafton carnival in July, the consistent gelding will derive a great benefit from a recent barrier trial at Newcastle in preparation for the assignment.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have Herman Hesse engaged and the son of Frankel has strong form lines following a recent Rosehill victory before a gallant third behind Grove Ferry in the Colin Stephen Stakes at Group three level a fortnight ago.
The strong representation from leading metropolitan and provincial stables compliments the stiff local opposition on offer with Onemore Sapphire gaining automatic progression to the feature following a decisive win over Lady Audrey in the Stowe Australia Port Cup Prelude a fortnight ago.
Bartley puts the polish on the bay gelding and victory in this prestigious event would be extremely sentimental and satisfying for a man with deep ties in the local area
Success in the race took the gelding's record to six wins and eleven placings in forty overall appearances and stakes earnings to well over the $200,000 mark.
Ambitious Prince compounded success in the Ken Howard Cup at Coffs Harbour earlier in the season with a resounding win in the Tuncurry Cup last month and Warren Gavenlock would be keen for a forward showing by the Casino Prince gelding while Mydeel and Laphroaig have undeniable chances.
The Showcase status allotted by Racing NSW has resulted in a massive number of 194 nominations for the fixture with the club highly delighted by the strong interest in the support races, including $80,000 Birdon Group Sprint and the $50,000 Hastings Cup.
The carnival of racing commences on Thursday night with the Cup Calcutta to be conducted at the Settlers Inn on Hastings River Drive from 6.30pm.
The night will be conducted by Dave Stanley from Sky Racing and his renowned hosting style together a strong engagement with all in attendance should provide a great night for all participants.
