The revamped Town Green playground is facing its first school holiday test with families flocking to the new-look space.
The upgraded playground features more than 250 square metres of inclusive play space.
There is a new main play structure, swings, seating areas with shade, spinning carousel, nature play pieces, a separate toddler/breakout area, sandstone block wall, paths and garden beds.
Port Macquarie mother-of-two Ellie-Kate Ware said the playground was great, especially the swing suitable for younger children.
"It's much better and there is definitely more for the little ones," she said.
Miss Ware said the upgraded playground catered to a range of children.
Mother-of-two Tahryn Hardy from Lake Cathie rated the revamped playground as "heaps better" but said there was not enough play equipment for the number of children using the park.
Lauren Norberry, a Port Macquarie mother-of-two, said the upgraded playground was definitely an improvement. She likes the open space with shade from the fig tree and the seats.
"There could always be a little bit more [play equipment]," Mrs Norberry said.
"It is probably smaller than some parks in town, despite its central location."
The revamped playground opened in late August as the last piece of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's upgrade of the Town Green west foreshore.
The Town Green west upgrade, including the playground, was a $2.13 million project. The then Coalition federal government provided $1.5 million through a Community Development Grant and $633,500 came from contributions levied on Port Macquarie CBD commercial property owners.
