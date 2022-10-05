Port Macquarie News
Our Business

Business Confidence Survey to give view of challenges and opportunities

By Newsroom
October 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businesses are encouraged to complete Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Business Confidence Survey. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Business owners and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to anonymously share their confidence in the region as a place for business, innovation, industry and growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.