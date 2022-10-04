Port Macquarie News

Trent Alley 'stoked' to win 10km event at Beach to Brother 2022

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Alley makes his way up the trail in the Beach to Brother 10 kilometre run or walk event. Picture by Sportive Media

The annual Beach to Brother trail festival was held Sunday (October 2) with 12 year-old Trent Alley as one of the youngest event winners this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.