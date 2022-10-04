The annual Beach to Brother trail festival was held Sunday (October 2) with 12 year-old Trent Alley as one of the youngest event winners this year.
The St Columba Anglican School student competed in the 10 kilometre run or walk event, running from North Haven beach all the way up to North Brother Mountain.
It was Trent's first year competing in the event but the young athlete made it to the finish line at least five minutes ahead of his closest competition.
"I was just stoked to know that I won," he said.
"I can't put it as anything else. Just stoked [and] really happy."
It's hard to find a student athlete more accomplished than Trent.
Earlier this year he won two bronze medals for NSW at the Australian Little Athletics Championships and has previously been awarded medals for cross country and set an Australian record in hurdling.
Having won the Beach to Brother five kilometre event in 2021, Trent decided to take on the longer running event this year as a challenge.
"I knew I was going to do it so I did a few mountain runs with Dad up the track which was great," he said.
"It's always tough with the mountain but very enjoyable once you're at the top."
The Beach to Brother trail festival was attended by competitors of various ages and now in it's sixth year, has proven to be a popular event for the Mid North Coast.
Event founder and director Mick Maher said that more than 60% of participants were not from the region with some participants hailing from Canada and Europe.
"It was great to see so many from out of the region come to town specifically to support the event...and stay here longer to take in what our region offers," he said.
"There were plenty of 'kind' words about the climb to the finish line as usual, but over 99% of our starters crossed the scenic finish line with the biggest smiles on their face."
As for Trent, you can expect to see him hitting the trail again next year.
"I look forward to it every year," he said.
"When you get up there it's the best reward looking over the mountain."
