The Port Macquarie Swimming Club can after take it easy these holidays after its swimmers achieved 10 top three placings at this weekend's long course qualifying swim meet this weekend (October 1-2) at the Port Macquarie War Memorial Olympic Pool.
The pool was packed with swim teams from across New South Wales attending the meet to get qualifying times for upcoming national, state and country events.
With just 22 club members competing in a field of over 250 NSW swimmers, the club's achievements over the weekend comes after the appointment of new coach Pedro Barbosa.
In addition to the top three placings, the club also achieved 49 placing in the Top 10 with many swimmers showing promising improvements.
Club Secretary Tanya Harrison said that the club had a fantastic weekend.
"We're very pleased with the event's overall success, very grateful for all the volunteers who helped make it happen, and very proud of all our amazing swimmers," she said.
The Port Macquarie swimming club nights return to the pool Wednesday October 12th at 5:45pm.
Top 3 placings for Port Macquarie Swimming Club include:
