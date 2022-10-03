Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Swimming Club shine at long course qualifying meet

By Newsroom
October 3 2022 - 6:00am
Members of the Port Macquarie Swimming Club with their coach Pedro Barbosa. Picture supplied

The Port Macquarie Swimming Club can after take it easy these holidays after its swimmers achieved 10 top three placings at this weekend's long course qualifying swim meet this weekend (October 1-2) at the Port Macquarie War Memorial Olympic Pool.

