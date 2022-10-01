Port Macquarie News

The 2022 Beach to Brother trail festival commences, supporting Cancer Council for second year

By Emily Walker
Updated October 1 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:30pm
The 2022 Beach to Brother trail festival commenced this morning with some competitors waking up before dawn to attend the popular event.

