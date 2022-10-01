The weather was able to clear up for the final day of the David 'Goose' Gosby memorial bodyboarding competition which ran this weekend (October 1-2) at Town Beach.
The competition first began to celebrate the life of David 'Goose' Gosby who tragically downed at Lighthouse Beach in 1990 and has since become part of the Memorial Triple Crown series.
To be eligible for the Triple Crown title, competitors need to have already competed in the Jeff Wilcox and Matt Barron memorial competitions earlier this year.
Intermittent showers during division heats and semi-finals on Saturday (October 1) were fortunately gone in time for the finals on the following day.
President of the Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association Dan Little said that the weather didn't interfere with plans for the event but was annoying.
"You've just got to prepare yourself for any conditions that are thrown at you," he said.
"You're dealing with weather, you're dealing with the ocean so you never know what you're going to get."
Masters winner and Port Macquarie local Sam Gain said that the weather was a lot better than yesterday.
"It's cleaned up a lot [and] it's good for bodyboarding for sure," he said.
The competition was strong in this year's Master's final with Damien John initially leading the heat only to be overtaken by Gain 14 minutes in.
Surfers were still making the most of their time with Brett Maslen continuing the hit the waves even with two minutes left to go.
Despite coming third place, Maslen was happy with the results.
"I haven't competed in 15 years," he said.
"I was happy just to make it out of my first heat.
To make it through to the final is a big accomplishment."
Gain and Maslen aren't the only locals to place in the finals.
Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association member Tallis Keft made it to the juniors final and Chase O'leary snagged first place again at the open men's.
Regardless of competition, Little said that bodyboarding is good for mental health and a key part of the event.
"There's a lot of people that have passed away that are all recognized across all three events," he said.
"It's remembering [and] making sure everyone's okay.
That's part of it- mental health."
2022 David 'Goose' Gosby memorial bodyboarding competition winners
