Swimmers from across New South Wales have dived into the Port Macquarie War Memorial Olympic Pool for the first swim meet of the season.
The pool was packed this morning with over 200 people from across the state expected to compete this weekend (October 1-2) for the long course qualifying meet.
It's the second time that the swim meet has been held in Port Macquarie since the COVID-19 pandemic but already it has proven to be a much bigger event.
"We've actually turned over 100 competitors away because it's at capacity which is disappointing for them but good for the meet," Port Macquarie Swimming Club president Warren Phillips said.
"Everyone's getting qualifying times obviously for national, state and country events that are coming up.
We get a lot of visitors for this meet particularly because it's the first meet of the summer season and it's a good time for them to get times to benchmark their whole season."
This year's swim meet is especially significant for the Port Macquarie Swimming Club who not only get to show off their skill to other clubs but also to their newly appointed coach, Pedro Barbosa.
Mr Phillips said that there was a lot of competition this year.
"[I'm looking forward to] watching the kids compete for the first time this season and see how much they've improved," Mr Phillips said.
The projected wet weather forecast may have dampened other weekend plans but not for competitors at this year's swim meet.
The venue is ready with plenty of tents to provide coverage for competitors and spectators alike.
"We just swim regardless," said Mr Phillips.
"If it's very strong winds or lightening, the meet can get called off but with rain, it just continues on."
Regardless of weather, Mr Phillips said that there other benefits to come from the swim meet.
"We're lucky because Port Macquarie is a good place to come for a holiday," he said.
"A lot of [competitors] have been here since Wednesday and they're not going back until next Wednesday...so it's a big benefit for the whole community."
Competitors can expect to be rewarded for their efforts in the meet with medals and prize money being awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places depending on the age group and event.
The long course qualifying meet is expected to finish this Sunday (October 2).
