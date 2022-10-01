Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie man sentenced over serious one-punch assault outside hotel

By Ruby Pascoe
October 1 2022 - 2:57am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

A Port Macquarie man responsible for a one-punch attack outside a hotel in Tumut has been sentenced to an intensive corrections order for 16 months.

