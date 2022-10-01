A Port Macquarie man responsible for a one-punch attack outside a hotel in Tumut has been sentenced to an intensive corrections order for 16 months.
Kevin Ronald Scott Elemes, 22, pleaded guilty to the charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, use offensive language in public place, excluded person attempt to re-enter premises, continue intoxicated behaviour after move-on direction and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
The offences occurred outside The Star Hotel in Tumut in October last year, court documents show.
About 1.30am on October 3, three men left the hotel and were outside waiting for a taxi.
Elemes and a co-accused, who has already been sentenced, approached one of the men, accusing him of threatening to stab Elemes the previous night.
When the group denied knowledge of what they were talking about, Elemes and his friend became agitated.
A fight ensued during which Elemes punched one of the men in the cheek, with force, knocking him to the ground. He then proceeded to kick him in the head while he was unconscious.
The 22-year-old and his co-accused started punching another man who tried to step in to help his injured friend.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, arriving about 3am. The injured man was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Police then observed Elemes and his co-accused heading towards the hotel. When they approached, the pair became verbally abusive.
The officers asked them to move-on, unaware they had been involved in the assault.
Elemes attempted to re-enter the hotel and started abusing security staff and police who tried to stop him.
Court documents show Elemes became "extremely aggressive", before he was arrested
Elemes appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on September 29, 2022, in Port Macquarie Local Court.
The court heard Elemes' co-accused had not been charged with the "significant assault".
"The facts relating to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm are serious, as you know from what you said to the community corrections report writer. You said you could have killed him," Magistrate Darcy said.
"We've heard in recent days about someone who was allegedly punched in South West Rocks, hit the deck and died. These are things you have to remember. Whether someone's threatened to stab you the night before or not.
"Fortunately the victim wasn't seriously injured, although he did have a large lump and was vomiting."
She said the 22-year-old's behaviour following the assault was also "completely inappropriate".
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Elemes' pleas of guilty when determining the sentence.
"You have demonstrated remorse and have been assessed as a low risk of re-offending," she said.
Magistrate Darcy said only a term of imprisonment was suitable for the assault charge, but allowed Elemes to serve the sentence in the community.
"I am going to allow you to serve your sentence by way of an intensive corrections order for a period of 16 months," she said.
"As part of that order you are to complete 200 hours of community service work."
The 22-year-old was also placed on a community corrections order for two years.
