Port Macquarie teenager Ryan Binskin has been crowned the State Champion at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in the under-19 five-kilometre race
Binskin is in Year 12 at MacKillop College where he's busy studying for his HSC, working at Coles and training 70 kilometres a week.
Although he didn't beat his personal best of 14 minutes 56 seconds for 5km on Monday (September 26), Binskin won the race in a respectful time of 15 minutes and 26 seconds.
"I went out hard as I'm trying to get under 14 minutes and 30 seconds and did a 2.53 first kilometer, but the pack reeled me in," Binskin said. "I waited [until] the third kilometre to make my next move, and my last kilometre was 2.54 to take out the win."
"Overall, I'm very happy to win State on my last race running for MacKillop College and Lismore Diocese."
Binskin recently returned from Adelaide in August where he ran the Australian Cross Country under-20s for the New South Wales team in the eight-kilometre event, finishing 22nd overall and fifth in New South Wales.
Binskin said it was a great experience after making the cross country event in 2020 that was ultimately cancelled that year due to COVID-19.
"I enjoyed running against university students in the Adelaide under-20s event on a tough, hilly and extremely muddy course," he said.
Although an injury at the start of the year made it hard for him to properly train, Binskin said his mentor Jordan Gusman - a professional runner in the US who is originally from the Mid North Coast and now runs for Tinman Elite in Colorado - and the Mid North Coast Allied Health helped him get back to great form.
"Jordan has been instrumental in getting me fitter than I've ever been and pushing me to greater heights," Binskin said.
Binskin has also been selected to attend the October Athletics NSW Target Talent program where he will spend a few weeks resting up, turning 18 and studying for the HSC.
