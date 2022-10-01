Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie runner Ryan Binskin crowned NSW State Champion in under-19 five-kilometre race

By Newsroom
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
Ryan Binskin competing at the Port Macquarie Running Festival in 2020. Photo by Paul Jobber

Port Macquarie teenager Ryan Binskin has been crowned the State Champion at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in the under-19 five-kilometre race

