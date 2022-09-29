Port Macquarie News

Northern NSW qualify for semi-finals at National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour

By Newsroom
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:34am
Northern NSW Football have qualified for the under-14 boys semi-finals at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour. Picture: supplied

Northern NSW Football have qualified for the semi-finals at the National Youth Championships for Boys where they will take on first-placed Queensland White at 4pm today (September 29) in the 14-year group.

