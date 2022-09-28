Jenny Bucton and Jeanette Setterfield have given a combined 28 years of service to the Port Macquarie RSPCA Op-Shop and committee.
The two long-time volunteers have decided to retire, leaving the organisation on the lookout for more volunteers.
Jenny joined the committee seven years ago and was the first official manager of the op-shop.
"I joined because I wanted to help animals," she said.
"Seeing all of the money that we raise at the shop going towards programs that help animals has been really rewarding."
Jenny's main roles at the shop included overseeing the shop's operation, coordinating volunteers, organising rosters and setting up displays.
"It was a lot of work, but it has been enjoyable. The challenges of the role are worthwhile because of the support we give to animal welfare through the money raised at the shop. Donations from the community who support us are wonderful."
Jenny is also standing down from the Port Macquarie Branch committee, as will long- term branch member and former president Jeannette Setterfield, after 21 years of service.
Jeanette said she was working full-time when she started volunteering at the shop 21 years ago.
"Being able to help animals is why I wanted to volunteer," she said. "The rapport with all of the other volunteers has been rewarding."
Jeanette said she is looking forward to going on a holiday with her husband Brian, who also worked as a volunteer in the shop.
"When we get back from our holiday, we might still be in contact with the shop, but not like we have been," she said.
"It's fun and everyone does really enjoy it."
Jenny and Jeanette leave behind a legacy at the Port Macquarie RSPCA Branch providing financial assistance for the local community and their pets in times of need.
The Port Macquarie RSPCA Op-Shop is "crying out" for more volunteers.
RSPCA NSW senior manager for branches and volunteers Jodie Eldridge said Jenny and Jeanette have left a big hole in the Port Macquarie RSPCA Branch.
"They've both been very instrumental in operating the shop and being involved in the committee," she said.
"They've not been there for so long and have given their time to make sure the shop remains operational."
The Port Macquarie RSPCA Branch has around 30 volunteers, but Jodie said more are needed.
"The op-shop is struggling to find more volunteers. There are gaps in the roster and if it gets worse, the shop will have to close earlier and run at reduced hours."
The branch uses all funds raised from the op-shop to provide subsidised desexing, vaccination and microchipping, as well as emergency vet care.
"Without the op-shop and the funds it raises, we wouldn't be able to fund our vital programs," Jodie said.
Find out more about volunteering at RSPCA NSW through their website.
