Laurieton resident John Herman devastated over loss of pet birds in fire

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
September 29 2022 - 7:00am
Laurieton resident John Herman lost 40 pet birds when a fire broke out at the Laurieton Gardens Caravan Resort on Friday, August 19.

Camden Haven resident John Herman is devastated after losing his pet birds in a fire which broke out at a Laurieton caravan park.

