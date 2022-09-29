Camden Haven resident John Herman is devastated after losing his pet birds in a fire which broke out at a Laurieton caravan park.
On August 19, Mr Herman was at Port Macquarie Base Hospital visiting his wife Helena who was receiving treatment after a fall.
They got a call to inform them about the fire at Laurieton Gardens Caravan Resort, which backs onto their yard.
The fire destroyed two homes, along with the Hermans garden shed after it started in one of the semi-detached dwellings.
The fire also killed about 40 pet birds.
Mr Herman has had birds as pets all his life.
He enjoys having a chat to them on a daily basis.
"They talk to me," he said.
His pet birds include the breeds of Gouldian finch, Bourke's parrot and Turquoise parrot.
Mr Herman built his Laurieton home about 15 years ago but originally comes from Melbourne.
"I came here one day on my boat," he said.
"I had a huge 50-foot yacht.
"I fell in love [Camden Haven]."
The birds brighten up Mr Herman's day, after he was forced to stop boating when he had a stroke in 2020.
Mrs Herman said it was 'terribly upsetting' to discover the fire's impact on their backyard.
"I know how much John loves his birds," she said.
Mrs Herman said it's an incident no one ever expects will happen to them.
A spokesperson from the Mid North Coast Police District said the origin of the fire is yet to be established.
The Hermans have connected with Aussie Battlers who provide support for people in need.
The local group are appealing for people to help with the donation of birds for Mr Herman.
For more information please contact Aussie Battlers.
