A new boat shed and amenities block for Sailability Port Macquarie will enable people with disabilities to better experience the joys of sailing for many years to come.
The new boat shed was officially opened on Wednesday (September 28) and includes space to house Sailability Port Macquarie's boats, trailers and other equipment, while the modern amenities block has replaced the old toilet block.
President of Sailability Port Macquarie Julie Constable said it's a "momentous occasion" for the group of volunteers.
"Sailability is 10 this year and for the last five years we've been trying to organise a new shed," she said.
"Previously, all boats, trailers and equipment had to be collected from volunteers' homes and then delivered and unloaded at McInherney Park.
"This was no easy task for the volunteers, many of whom are retirees."
Now, dinghies will be stored in the boat shed and can be moved by one volunteer.
The project has been made possible by $250,000 in funding from the state government, $120,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, $100,000 from Sailability Port Macquarie and donations from the wider community.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams joined locals and volunteers at the official opening.
"I'm proud that from day one the NSW Government has supported Sailability," she said.
"As someone who has a brother with severe intellectual and physical disabilities, I know only too well the joy that Sailability volunteers bring to the lives of these people. You can't value it.
"This project allows Sailability to continue improving the health and well-being of those with disabilities."
Mayor Peta Pinson congratulated all of the volunteers who have been a driving force behind the project.
"There is no disability with Sailability. You make it possible for people to enjoy what we've been given here," she said.
President of Sailability NSW John Price said the project wouldn't have been possible without the support of council, state government and volunteers.
"Without the infrastructure, we wouldn't be able to make this accessible for everyone," he said.
"Without the Sailability Committee, we wouldn't be here today. I hope the committee uses this facility to the best of its ability, because it's a fantastic building."
Sailability Port Macquarie is a volunteer organisation with a mission to offer people with varying abilities freedom on the water.
Dorothy Mellowship's son Geoffrey started sailing with the group in 2012 and continued to attend each week until he passed away in 2020.
"It was fantastic for him. He enjoyed every minute of it and he sailed as much as he possibly could," she said.
"It gave him the freedom his body wouldn't allow him to have."
Sailability Port Macquarie crew member Kathryn Stephens has also been involved with the group since 2012.
Ms Stephens, who lost her sight at age 24 as a result of an accident, said she feels lucky to have been involved in Sailability for the past 10 years.
"The 10 years of Sailability here in Port Macquarie has been an amazing experience," she said. "I might not be able to see what I'm doing, however the sensations of being out on the water are incredible."
Each Wednesday during the summer season, with a short break for Christmas, Sailability Port Macquarie provides the free service to upwards of 70 people of varying abilities.
