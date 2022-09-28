Port Macquarie's near-18-month search for a new swimming coach has finally come to an end after the appointment of Pedro Barbosa.
The Brazilian has only been in the job for less than a month, but he's already provided some much-needed reassurance and freshness to the region's future swimming stars.
He takes over from Cheryl Neville who retired in June last year amongst the pandemic which wreaked havoc on community sport.
Barbosa will have his first genuine look at the next batch of talented youngsters in the pool this weekend at the season-opening long-course swimming championships where almost 300 competitors are scheduled to converge on Port Macquarie.
Barbosa swam at national level in the pool as a seven and eight-year-old before he extended his prowess to open water where he competed internationally before he became a full-time coach in 1987.
Rather than be daunted by Port Macquarie's proud swimming history and the ability to live up to it, Barbosa looked forward to unearthing the next star.
He's motivated by the challenge.
"I don't feel pressure, I can handle that," he said.
"Of course there is pressure for this kind of job, but that's good. It's important not just for the parents to want (success), but the community wants to have good results again.
"All the community wants to have is a strong team and there is a kind of pressure, but it's good for people to want to do better than to say they don't care. That's the big point."
Members of the close-knit swimming community have already made an impression on the new coach and it's added to his excitement levels.
"We have had some lap swimmers who watch our (squad) sessions and then come up and say 'how are the kids doing' which I think is beautiful to see," he said.
"They want a good team and think, yes, this is a good pressure to have."
There are no high expectations for the Piranhas this weekend; it's just a chance for the new coach to lay a marker down for where the squad are currently situated.
Then the work really starts.
"The long-course championships have a strong tradition and being the first one for the year everyone is motivated to perform," he said.
"It was at capacity seven or eight weeks ago which is a good thing. It's good for the kids to have a big competition at home to see where they need to work."
Barbosa has also coached Australian Paralympic star Tim Hodge when when he was much younger and he holds a Bachelor of Physical Education and a Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Training.
