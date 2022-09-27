It can be a cruel game, rugby league.
Port City Breakers only lost two games all season, but one of them happened to be in the Group 3 under-18 grand final on Saturday when Macleay Valley Mustangs stole a 16-15 golden point victory.
In the end, the gripping finale came down to a handful of individual pieces of play that determined the season with Mustangs halfback Shane Davis Caldwell proving the hero with a 30-metre field goal.
Unfortunately, it came after a dropped ball in the slippery conditions from Breakers lock forward Ty-Jesse Brabant who was arguably his team's best.
It left him still searching for his first premiership, but coach Ben Sprague refused to blame the single error as the reason his team lost.
"We didn't lose because of that, we lost because we had errors in the wrong spots and that's what cost us the game. There were so many times we could have capitalised and we didn't," he said.
"Ty-Jesse will win many premierships; he's too good of a footballer not to."
From the minute the match started to the minute it finished there was never more than six points between the teams.
Sprague conceded the Mustangs' ability to keep composed late in the match was the difference while he labelled Davis-Caldwell a "phenomenal athlete".
"I wish him all the best and hope he goes a long way because he's definitely got all the ability," he said.
The Mustangs halfback kept ice cool in three separate pressure moments with the match - and the premiership - on the line.
It's hard to believe he is still only a teenager.
"It was the best feeling ever and I've won a few junior comps, but this was the best by far because it's my last year of under-18s," he said.
With three minutes remaining in the match and his side trailing 14-12, the talented halfback landed a sideline conversion which levelled the scores and sent the match into extra-time.
He then put the Mustangs in front in the first half of extra-time before the Breakers drew level to send the season decider into golden point.
Davis-Caldwell's 30-metre field goal then sailed through the posts two minutes into that period which started the celebrations.
"It swung away a bit, but as soon as I saw it come off my foot I knew it was going over. I sort of hit it on the side, but I knew it was going through," he said.
But to give his side a shot at stealing the premiership after the Breakers led 14-8 with three minutes to go, Davis-Caldwell had to land a last-minute sideline conversion.
Despite missing two previous shots at goal, he landed the one that mattered the most - and didn't he let the spectators on the other side of the fence know about it.
"I copped a lot from the sideline and as soon as I got it, I turned around and gave it back to them," he said.
"I don't even know what went through my head to be honest, but I was pretty nervous taking the kick."
