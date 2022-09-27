Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Cup Prelude run and won by Onemore Sapphire

By Rod Fuller
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fierce tussle down the home straight in the Stowe Australia Cup Prelude on Sunday had the crowd on their feet when Onemore Sapphire scored by a nose margin over Lady Audrey and propelled both gallopers to automatic entry for the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on October 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.