A fierce tussle down the home straight in the Stowe Australia Cup Prelude on Sunday had the crowd on their feet when Onemore Sapphire scored by a nose margin over Lady Audrey and propelled both gallopers to automatic entry for the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on October 7.
Aaron Bullock positioned Onemore Sapphire just off the early pace set by Mister Smartee before the son of Onemorenomore peeled around Lady Audrey to attack for the front as the race favourite, Bak Da Man hooked towards the crown of the track.
Lady Audrey was collared down the home running by Bak Da Man before Aaron Bullock made his move on Onemore Sapphire and the trio staging a spirited duel over the final two hundred metres.
Bullock lifted Onemore Sapphire over the line to score by the barest margin over Lady Audrey with victory providing Tracey Bartley with a wonderful training opportunity to win the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup.
Bartley has deep ties in the local area, and it would be extremely sentimental and satisfying for the prominent mentor to win this prestigious local highlight together with providing eligibility for the $2 million dollar "The Big Dance" at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day.
Success took the gelding's record to six wins and eleven placings in forty overall appearances and stakes earnings to well over the $200,000 mark.
The victory by Onemore Sapphire was the first pin in a riding double on the program for Aaron Bullock which was completed when he steered Into the Blue to the winner's stall in the following race.
It has been a great start to the new riding season for the prominent hoop, who has recorded eleven wins since the commencement of new statistics in August.
Into the Blue completed a double for Neil Godbolt with the leviathan local trainer scoring earlier in the afternoon when Waipio broke through in the MMEM Group Maiden.
The daughter of American Pharoah has been a model of consistency in recent times, and nobody could deny her deserved win over Denarvi and Brienno Belle.
Mikayla Weir timed her run perfectly on Shades of Frisco to finish over the top of Cherokee Cherry and Ocean Flyer and claim the opening event for the David Simonetta stable while Sir Rananelli saluted in race two.
The grey flash has been most unlucky in two metropolitan performances and was just claimed on the post at Tuncurry recently, but it is now all systems go for the Terry Evans trained gelding.
Heir Apparent was the biggest betting move all day and followers of the John Sprague-trained gelding had little to worry about when Ray Spokes took the son of Cable Bay straight to the front and broke his rival's hearts with a dominant victory.
Racing concluded with Run Rory Run holding out the finishing effort of Gold Card to land the prize for the Brooke Stower and Angela Graham combination by a narrow margin.
Despite the heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, racegoers and participants with delighted by the condition of the track and the fairness playing out through the afternoon despite the heavy conditions.
