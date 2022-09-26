Port Macquarie News

Raising of the flags marks the start of the Mid North Coast's surf life saving season

By Newsroom
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:53am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flags were up on Port Macquarie's Town Beach for the first weekend of the school holidays. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Surf life saving clubs from Macksville-Scotts Head to the Camden Haven are back on patrol again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.