Surf life saving clubs from Macksville-Scotts Head to the Camden Haven are back on patrol again.
The iconic red and yellow flags were raised at local beaches on Saturday September 24 to signal the start of weekend beach patrols.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast director of member services Gary Hawkins said the branch's 2337 volunteers from the region's eight clubs are ready to go.
"Thanks to [our sponsor] Newcastle Permanent, we have the equipment, and our people are trained, to help keep people safe in and out of the water," he said.
"[They] also support the recruitment, training and retention of junior surf lifesavers, to ensure we've got a pipeline of volunteers coming through."
One of those volunteers is Josh Lawrence.
Mr Lawrence has been a member of Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club since he was nine years old.
The 23-year-old Port Macquarie resident is the branch's current Surf Lifesaver of the Year and a drone operator for the branch's Support Operations Team.
Mr Hawkins and Mr Lawrence joined Newcastle Permanent's Samantha Cullen and Kim Sherry at a special raising of the flags ceremony at Crescent Head beach to mark the start of the season.
"Spending time at the beach is part of summer for so many people in our region, which is why we've been backing local surf clubs for 18 years," Ms Cullen said.
"Local volunteer lifesavers save countless lives each year - they deserve our thanks and support.
"Last year Mid North Coast branch lifesavers completed almost 23,000 patrol hours, made 65 rescues, 51 first-aid treatments and undertook almost 4300 other preventative actions."
Mr Hawkins shared these tips to stay safe this summer.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast was named Surf Life Saving NSW's 2022 Branch of the Year.
Three other branch members won awards.
Kim Rayner won Facilitator of the Year, Mick Lang was named Official of the Year and Georgia Gaddes from South West Rocks was Youth Volunteer of the Year.
People interested in joining the surf life saving movement can find their local club at www.slsmnc.com.au
