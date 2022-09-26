In the past 24 hours, the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has had to euthanise two koalas after they were struck by cars.
One female koala was hit in the Lake Innes area along Ruins Way on Sunday (September 25). A hospital rescuer was called about 8.30pm to bring the injured koala into the hospital.
The animal suffered from a concussion and had an open bleeding wound on one of her limbs.
Sadly, the koala had to be euthanised on Monday morning due to the severity of her injuries.
The second koala was found beside the road in Crescent Head. This young, healthy male also sustained life threatening injuries and needed to be euthanised over the weekend.
Koala Hospital vet Dr Shali Fischer said the hospital has seen an increase in koalas being hit by cars, with the breeding season now underway.
"There have been at least nine koalas hit by cars in the past two months. And they're only the ones that are brought in," she said.
"Some have been so badly injured they were not identifiable and were not admitted to the Koala Hospital. Others either died or were euthanised."
Dr Fischer said there is a high mortality rate for koalas that are hit by cars and that around 80 per cent are dead on arrival at the hospital.
"It's pretty heartbreaking really," she said.
Dr Fischer also said there are steps drivers can take to help keep koalas safe.
"Koalas are now endangered, and drivers can play a big role in keeping koalas safe by adjusting their driving behaviour," she said.
These include:
"If there's a lot of vegetation near the road, you need to be more aware that you don't have as much vision to see koalas approach the road," Dr Fischer said.
"There are hot spots on Ocean Drive, near the Laurieton school, Lake Road and the highway. These areas are where koalas are trying to get to their habitat on the other side of the road and we see a lot of them hit in these areas."
Dr Fischer also said drivers need to pay attention to koala road signs.
"There are koala signs and I think people can get complacent about them," she said. "They're there for a reason, which is because koalas are dying in these areas and you need to pay attention."
The Koala Hospital has also seen a number of koalas injured due to dog attacks. One was brought in on Saturday, but has been released after receiving pain relief.
"There have been three or four dog attacks over the past few months," Dr Fischer said.
"Having a curfew for your dogs, keeping them locked in at night and having escape routes in your backyard for koalas can be helpful."
If you find an injured or distressed koala, call the Koala Hospital's 24-hour rescue line on 6584 1522.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.