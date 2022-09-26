Year 12 students are preparing to sit their final exams after 13 years of school.
According to the NSW Government, there are 67,327 students on track to complete their HSC in 2022.
Mackillop College students Kalani Bonney-Atkins, Charlee Bailey and Dee McKenzie have been studying at the Port Macquarie Library during the school holidays.
Kalani is hoping to obtain marks to be accepted into a design/architecture course, Charlee is aiming for nursing/midwifery and Dee wants to do social work as part of postgraduate studies.
All three students said they were feeling stressed in the lead up to their final exams and were looking forward to them being over.
"We can see the finish line," Dee said.
The first HSC exam is on Wednesday, October 12 for English Paper 1 and all exams will wrap up on Friday, November 4.
Despite COVID restrictions easing in 2022, Kalani and Charlee said their school year hadn't been without disruption, as teachers had to take leave due to various illnesses.
"There was a lot more than COVID going around," Charlee said.
"It's been a lot better than Year 10, where we were at home the whole time."
Dee enjoys going to the gym to alleviate her anxiety in the lead up to exams.
She visits the library to study, so she can spend time with friends during a break.
Kalani participates in yoga and meditation to ease the stress, while Charlee said she cleans.
They are aware there are alternative pathways to follow if they don't get the marks they are aiming for.
"There's always another option," Charlee said.
Charlee, Dee and Kalani are hoping to eventually move away from Port Macquarie to continue their studies.
HSC exam results will be released on December 15.
For support services in relation to mental health, please contact headspace on 1800 650 890.
