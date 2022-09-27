A glassy-eyed Dan Dumas was stoic for a few minutes immediately after full-time in Port City Breakers' emotional 20-12 Group 3 rugby league grand final win over Old Bar on September 24.
But it was a special moment he shared with Kerry Millard - the wife of Breakers legend Dudley - soon after that saw the tears flow freely.
It provided a silver lining to a dark cloud that had lingered over the Breakers' stalwart for the last nine months.
Dumas lost his nan in January before his partner, Shelley, lost her grandmother three weeks ago and in between, the man affectionately known as 'Duds' died suddenly in May.
"I went into that GF a bit flat because normally my grandmother turns up every week and I lost her this year and Shell lost her grandmother as well, so to lose 'Dud' was massive," Dumas said.
"It doesn't matter who it is; whenever you lose someone you always think about them and this club isn't a footy club, it's a family. We didn't lose a club legend during the year, we also lost a family member."
It could be argued there was some divine intervention at play when the Breakers trailed 12-2 with half an hour to go.
Dumas opened up on what was said between him and Mrs Millard at the Old Bar Sporting Complex while the rest of his teammates were getting the party started.
"I just told her that I should have been happy, but I was sad; it was just mixed emotions," Dumas said.
"Then [Kerry] said 'Duds would have loved it' and I said 'don't worry, Duds was here. He was here the whole time."
Mrs Millard had no doubt her husband would have been in the sheds offering some advice to the team.
"I'm sure Dudley was in the shed telling them off and he would have been saying 'get a grip on it boys, get moving' and I did tell him he might need to give them a kick," she said.
"I'm sure he got day leave to come down and watch [the game]."
Mrs Millard also said it was gratifying to see the club win at least one premiership on the day after the disappointment of the lower grades.
"The way the whole club got together and bought t-shirts and hats with 'Do it for Duds' on the back was lovely," she said.
"The poor girls lost, the under-18s lost in golden point and then I was scratching my head (when first grade trailed 12-2), don't worry about that.
"I said please don't let them lose. Not today, but [Dudley] came through."
Remarkably, Dumas played the final eight weeks of the competition with three fractures in his left knee, but not playing the game wasn't an option with so much at stake.
"I just had to deal with it and try and manage it properly," he said.
The strength he had to call on was nothing compared to what Kerry had to face throughout the season, but she never missed a beat.
"Seeing someone who cares so much about the club and turning up to every game, even though she lost her husband shows how strong she is as a woman," Dumas said.
"She's a very strong woman, I tell you that much."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.