Port Macquarie News
Watch

Bittersweet 2022 Group 3 rugby league grand final victory for Port City Breakers stalwart Dan Dumas

By Paul Jobber
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:52am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A glassy-eyed Dan Dumas was stoic for a few minutes immediately after full-time in Port City Breakers' emotional 20-12 Group 3 rugby league grand final win over Old Bar on September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.