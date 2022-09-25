Propmaker Don McIntosh has been tinkering away in his Port Macquarie workshop on one of the most iconic cars in movie history.
It's the flying, floating 'fantasmagorical machine' from the children's classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and it rolls onto stage at Panthers in Port Macquarie this week.
It's part of a theatre production featuring a cast and crew of 40 teenagers, aged 13 to 18 years old, from across the northern New South Wales region.
After their debut in Port Macquarie on Monday and Tuesday, September 26 and 27, they then head to Taree and Tenterfield.
Kiara, 17, has been preparing for her shared role as leading lady "Truly Scrumptious" during weekly group rehearsals in Port Macquarie.
"I'm excited for the... audience to see other kids in the regions up there, and to know that if they want to [be on stage] they can as well," she said.
"Not everything that comes out in theatres and movies is... from big cities like Sydney. We're performers from Port Macquarie, Taree, Gloucester and other [regional] places."
The show is an incentive for children who want to develop their passion and confidence in the arts via the Port Macquarie-based Got Ya Back Productions.
There are no auditions; the cast and crew are chosen on a first-arrive basis. They are then assigned their roles, whether as on-stage actors or part of the behind-the-scenes crew.
Former High-Five cast member Tim Maddren and his partner Steph, who has featured in So You Think You Can Dance, own Got Ya Back Productions.
Mr McIntosh began working as a prop-maker for Got Ya Back when his daughter was acting in The Little Mermaid and they needed a Trident for King Triton.
"I made it out of some scrap plywood I had at home, and Steph [the co-owner] started tearing-up," he said.
"She still reckons it's the best trident she's ever seen in her life. So from that day, they said, 'right, you're our prop-master now'."
But it was the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car that Mr McIntosh had always wanted to build for the show.
"Eventually the years go by, and Tim contacted me at the start of the year and said; 'we're putting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on, you'd better start making the car for us'."
Built from a variety of materials such as plywood and medium-density fibreboard, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be slicked with black, red, gold and brass to remain as true to the original as possible.
The movie car replica won't fly or float like it does in the 1968 movie, but will be simulated with wings that emerge from the sides and will move around the stage on rollers.
"The music is fantastic," Mr McIntosh said. "I've got the playlist on in the background to keep me motivated while working."
Mr McIntosh grew up watching Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and other classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a passion for which he has since passed on two his own children.
"It's just a fun show with no violence and no swearing," Mr McIntosh said. "It's a good wholesome movie to bring a smile to your face."
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is based on the illustrative book about a magical car, and written by James Bond author Ian Fleming for his son Casper.
The book was later turned into a movie in 1968 by English director Ken Hughes and co-written with famous author Roald Dahl. It has since been well-adapted for theatre stage productions.
The story follows that of eccentric inventor Caractacus Pott, Truly Scrumptious, Jenny and Jeremy in their adventures aboard the flying and floating Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car.
They encounter magic, and mayhem in the guise of Baron and Baroness Bombastic and the evil Child Catcher.
For tickets, or to find out how to get involved in future shows, go to Got Ya Back productions.
