Port Macquarie News

Forty teens and their 'fantasmagorical machine' ready to land on stage in Port Macquarie

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:57am, first published 5:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car in the making. Picture by Don McIntosh

Propmaker Don McIntosh has been tinkering away in his Port Macquarie workshop on one of the most iconic cars in movie history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.