Macleay Valley Mustangs defeat Port Macquarie Sharks in 2022 Group 3 rugby league reserve grade grand final

Updated September 25 2022 - 4:46am, first published September 24 2022 - 2:13am
Macleay Valley Mustangs celebrate their reserve grade grand final win. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

Once Macleay Valley Mustangs got in front they were always in control on the way to a 14-2 Group 3 rugby league reserve grade grand final win over Port Macquarie Sharks on Saturday.

