Once Macleay Valley Mustangs got in front they were always in control on the way to a 14-2 Group 3 rugby league reserve grade grand final win over Port Macquarie Sharks on Saturday.
In a match dominated by defence, it took almost 35 minutes for the first try to be scored following a dour, almost lifeless first half.
From that point onwards, Macleay Valley controlled the match and they cruised to victory.
There can be no doubting, however, the Sharks' attack which appeared largely toothless and offered very few questions of the Mustangs' defence.
Mustangs winger David Davis scored a double, while fullback Corey Gale also crossed as they claimed what is believed to be the club's first reserve grade title since 1995.
Macleay Valley captain Beau Russell-Docherty was overwhelmed at full-time, saying it was a path he had trodden many times before.
"It's been a long time coming," he said.
"I've been in this predicament so many times before and it's slipped me by so to finally get one... I'm overwhelmed, excited and I can't thank the boys enough."
Russell-Docherty said the key to the win was to play "Mustang footy" which involved kicking to corners and wait for the opposition to make the errors.
Unfortunately Port Macquarie played into their hands and offered very little in attack.
"We started off sluggish in the first half, but it's the first win for Mustang reggies in a long time," Russell-Docherty said.
Sharks captain Edward Vale-Tighe was lost for words after full-time.
"We came out here as underdogs and we pushed them to halftime, but then I think we left all the talk in the shed," he said.
"But my boys did good and we pushed them all the way for 60 minutes, but it wasn't enough at the end of the day."
Vale-Tighe admitted it would still be a successful season for his team who finished in second spot and arguably exceeded their own expectations.
"At the start of the year I had a couple of boys who I didn't know and I didn't even know we'd make it this far," he said.
"To finish second is pleasing and we'll dust ourselves off and go again next year."
