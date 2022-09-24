Macleay Valley Mustangs claim first reserve grade title since 1995

Macleay Valley Mustangs took 35 minutes to get going, but once they hit the front they were always going to be difficult to stop.
The Mustangs claimed a 14-2 Group 3 rugby league reserve grade grand final victory over Port Macquarie Sharks at Old Bar on September 24.
The Sharks kicked a penalty goal in the 20th minute to open the scoring, but that would be their only joy of the afternoon.
Port Macquarie's attack offered very few questions for the Mustangs' defence.
Mustangs winger David Davis crossed for two tries, while fullback Corey Gale also crossed for a four-pointer.
The Mustangs last won the reserve grade premiership in 1995 when they were part of Group 2.
Full report and reaction to come.
