Wauchope Blues defeat Port City Breakers in 2022 ladies league tag grand final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
September 24 2022 - 2:33am
Wauchope players celebrate their 20-6 Group 3 grand final win over Port City. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

UPDATED: Wauchope's near-decade long Group 3 ladies league tag drought is over after an almost perfect second half saw them overrun Port City Breakers 20-6.

