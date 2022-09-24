UPDATED: Wauchope's near-decade long Group 3 ladies league tag drought is over after an almost perfect second half saw them overrun Port City Breakers 20-6.
The Breakers led 6-0 at halftime following Leilani Grainger's try eight and a half minutes before the break, but the Blues had all the answers in the second half.
Centre Kristy Roods crossed for two tries while fullback Larissa Ward also scored two tries of her own and was a constant threat with the ball.
Coach Aaron Ison said it was a pleasing result after the last two years of success.
"It's a good win after we had our backs against the wall in the first half, but it's been two years undefeated so it's been a good process for the last two years," he said.
Ison said his team's ability to hit back in the second half was the most impressive.
"They were probably out of the game a bit in the first half, but they clawed it back and came away with the win," he said.
Roods, Ward, Emily Lester and Holly Lewis were the Blues' best.
Breakers coach Brent Nixon conceded his team ran out of puff in the second half as their short pre-season came back to haunt them.
"What really hurt us all year was that we didn't really get a pre-season together," he said.
"At the back end of the game Wauchope were full of running and we kind of died in the arse a bit. We've just got to work a bit harder next year and come back bigger and better."
While Nixon was understandably disappointed Port City had come up short on grand final day, he couldn't fault their effort.
Leilani Grainger and Kara Lewis were arguably their best while captain Amy Goodman battled on with injury.
"Amy had a torn AC joint and she battled on, so all the senior girls really stepped up and it's been the same thing all year where the senior girls have carried us through," he said.
"Without them we wouldn't have been here today."
Nixon admitted "that one hurts", but he was proud of the improvement his team had made over the course of the season.
"I'm disappointed, but proud at the same time," he said.
"The girls battled on all year and deserved their spot, but Wauchope were the better team on the day and congratulations to them."
EARLIER: Wauchope have scored three tries in the final eight and a half minutes to claim a 20-6 victory over Port City Breakers in the 2022 Group 3 ladies league tag grand final.
The Breakers led 6-0 after Leilani Grainger's first half try, but an injury to Amy Goodman saw her leave the field just before the break.
Port City were gallant in defeat, but Wauchope's class shone through in the second half which allowed them to complete an undefeated season.
Kristy Roods scored two tries, while Larissa Ward also crossed for a double.
The premiership was Wauchope's first in the ladies league tag since 2014 and capped off a remarkable two seasons where they barely lost a game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.