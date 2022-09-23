Three local students have excelled in this year's Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.
Before we get to who they are, try to answer the following three multiple choice questions from the exam they sat. No calculators!
(A) $20 (B) $23 (C) $25 (D) $27
(A) 3 (B) 5 (C) 7 (D) 9
(A) 36 (B) 21 (C) 11 (D) 8
St Columba Anglican School students Riley Hill (Year 6) and Kirsten Hii (Year 5), as well as Year 5 Port Macquarie Public School student Ronan Treacy, were presented with district awards on Wednesday September 21.
Branch manager Samantha Cullen congratulated the students during an afternoon tea in their honour.
"Testing yourself to improve numeracy and problem-solving skills is important for success in school, work and life," Ms Cullen said.
"STEM skills will be key for many rewarding jobs of the future."
Students from 339 Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, and New England North West primary schools sat this year's exam.
Students were given 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments. All participating students will receive a high distinction, distinction, merit or participation certificate.
The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than half a million students have participated since it started in 1981.
ANSWERS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.