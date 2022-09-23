Port Macquarie News

Awards for Port Macquarie students in primary school maths competition

By Contributed
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:43am, first published 3:36am
St Columba Anglican School students Kirsten Hii, Year 5 (left) Riley Hill, Year 6 (right) and Year 5 Port Macquarie Public School student Ronan Treacy with branch manager Samantha Cullen. Picture supplied

Three local students have excelled in this year's Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.

