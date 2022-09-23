Surf life saving clubs from up and down the Mid North Coast will once again raise the red and yellow flags this weekend to mark the start of the surf patrol season.
From Macksville-Scotts Head to Camden Haven, the flags will be up to help keep people safe at the beach this summer.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast director of member services Gary Hawkins said the branch's 2337 volunteers from the region's eight clubs are ready to go.
"We have the equipment and our people are trained to help keep people safe in and out of the water," Mr Hawkins said.
One of those volunteers is Josh Lawrence who has been a member of Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club since he was nine years old.
The 23-year-old Port Macquarie resident is the branch's current Surf Lifesaver of the Year and a drone operator for the branch's Support Operations Team.
Mr Hawkins and Mr Lawrence will join Newcastle Permanent's Port Macquarie branch manager Samantha Cullen and mobile lending manager Kim Sherry at a special raising of the flags ceremony at Crescent Head beach at 10am on September 24 to mark the start of the season.
Ms Cullen said because Newcastle Permanent is customer-owned, it looks to support the communities where its members live, work and play.
"Spending time at the beach is part of summer for so many people in our region, which is why we've been backing local surf clubs for 18 years," Ms Cullen said.
"Local volunteer lifesavers save countless lives each year - they deserve our thanks and support.
"Last year Mid North Coast branch lifesavers completed almost 23,000 patrol hours, made 65 rescues, 51 first-aid treatments and undertook almost 4,300 other preventative actions."
Mr Hawkins shared these tips to stay safe at the beach this summer.
