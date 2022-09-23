Port Macquarie News

Old Bar set to host a grand final for the first time

By Paul Jobber
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:58am
Halfback Jake Hazard will have an important role to play for Port City in tomorrow's Group 3 rugby league grand final against Old Bar. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Port City Breakers are as ready as they'll ever be after Group 3 rugby league chairman Wayne Bridge confirmed Saturday's grand final will be held at Old Bar.

