Port City Breakers are as ready as they'll ever be after Group 3 rugby league chairman Wayne Bridge confirmed Saturday's grand final will be held at Old Bar.
There had been some doubts about the venue following a rain deluge over the last 36 hours up and down the east coast of New South Wales. But the Manning region appears to have largely dodged it.
The group had a contingency plan in place to switch the match to Wingham or play on Sunday at Old Bar, however, Mr Bridge said the field at Old Bar is in good order despite the rain.
It's been a year plagued by wet weather, so it was almost a given that the grand final would be under a cloud due to rain.
Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts also confirmed the minor premiers would head into the match fully fit with no injury concerns.
"Good to go... we're as ready as we'll ever be. No-one's going in 50-50. Everyone's fully fit and ready to go," he said.
"Everyone's looking forward to it. It's been a great build-up this week actually. A lot of the young kids (are in) first year out of (under) 18s so it's all a new experience for them. They're keen to have a go."
Roberts conceded they had to improve three key aspects which let them down in the 28-24 major semi-final loss to the Pirates on September 11.
"Discipline, you've got to play for 80 minutes and we've got to have good ball control... they were the three key things we took out of the last game," he said
"We missed the jump and you can't afford to play catch-up footy in semi-finals. We gave them too much of a head start and time just beat us in the end once we put it together."
Meanwhile, Old Bar will give injured backs, Drew Watkins and Kurt Lewis until the captain's run this afternoon (Friday) to prove their fitness.
Both were injured in the major semi a fortnight ago and neither saw out the game. Lewis damaged his shoulder while Watkins has injured rib cartilage.
"They've both done about as much damage as they can, so it's a case of pain management now,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach, Mick Henry said.
"At best they're both 50/50.
"We're having a final run on Friday afternoon and we'll see how they are then. We can't leave it any longer than that.''
Henry said the dilemma was the possibility of both players aggravating the injury during the game and leaving the side short on the bench.
Henry said the Pirates have no other injury concerns.
"The week off was really good for us, we had a couple of players with niggling injuries, but they're sweet now.
"We're right to go and we're looking forward to it. A grand final at Old Bar - that's unreal."
