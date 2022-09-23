It's the final countdown as Group 3 rugby league prepares to conclude the season

And so it's come to this - the 80 minutes that separates the champs from the chumps.
Well, maybe that's a little harsh because anyone who doesn't make a grand final knows better than anyone else how difficult it is to make one.
Port City Breakers and Old Bar Pirates have arguably been the best two teams in Group 3 rugby league all year, although they finished first and third respectively.
The Breakers haven't beaten the Pirates in 2022 with one game being washed out, another a 22-all draw and the most recent 28-24 win to Old Bar saw them take the Group 3 grand final away from the Hastings for the first time in 15 years.
Port City father-son duo Chris and Cuban Piper will create their own history as the first father-son combination to run out in a Group 3 top-grade grand final.
Then there's the Pirates who want to create their own slice of history and end a first grade premiership drought that stretches back to 1999.
If the previous two clashes between the teams are any indication, don't rule out extra-time on Saturday at the Old Bar Reserve.
80 minutes also separates the Wauchope Blues and Port City Breakers' ladies league tag teams from becoming 2022 premiers. While they'd rather not be playing down at Old Bar, sometimes you don't get a choice.
The Blues have been the best team all year, but the Breakers have a driving force by the name of Dudley Millard watching from above who would love nothing better than to knock off the girls from west of the donut.
Port City life-member Kara Lewis said as much during the week when she looked ahead to her ninth grand final appearance with the Breakers. She's won six of eight previously.
"I'm nearly at 150 games with the club and with that personal relationship I had with 'Dud's', it'd be the most special premiership I've won," she said.
The Breakers will also have a presence in the under-18 decider when Ty-Jesse Brabant searches for his first premiership in the clash with Macleay Valley.
Poor old Ty-Jesse hasn't won a grand final in five attempts with the latest disappointment coming back in March with the North Coast Bulldogs.
Mustangs coach Robert Fernando and his team stand in the way of Brabant ending his drought, but they're just as focused.
"We know the job's not done yet, and we still have a lot of work to do to bring that trophy home," Fernando said after their major semi-final win.
Port Sharks and Macleay Valley clash in the reserve grade decider where the Mustangs will go in as red-hot favourites having demolished the Sharks 44-0 in their last clash.
Staff member Allan Lockwood said it was pleasing to make the grand final.
"I think our win (that weekend) proved that we didn't fluke that game against the Sharks in our last home game. We knew what we had to do in both games and we were able to execute that really well," he said.
While we'd all have preferred not to hit the highway and head to the Manning, it is what it is because we all know the northern part of the group is a dominant force. A change of venue won't change that.
May the best teams win.
