Port Macquarie News

It's the final countdown as Group 3 rugby league prepares to conclude the season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
September 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

And so it's come to this - the 80 minutes that separates the champs from the chumps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.