The Group 3 rugby league grand finals will be played this weekend, it's just a matter of where.
Chairman Wayne Bridge confirmed on Thursday (September 22) there is a Plan B in place regarding how best to deal with the weather should rain continue into the weekend.
Mr Bridge said this morning (Thursday) that the game is still on at Old Bar on Saturday and he hopes that's where it would be played.
However, he said there are contingency plans in place should the weather deteriorate. This could mean the game is switched to Wingham on Saturday or played at Old Bar on Sunday.
Mr Bridge said any decision would be made in consultation with the Old Bar club.
"The forecast is for the weather to improve on Saturday,'' he said.
Mr Bridge added the grand final would be played this weekend.
The Pirates won the right to host the grand final when beating Port City in the major semi-final at fortnight ago.
Rain has plagued the competition all season and caused disruption to early rounds, with games postponed due to closed fields.
This resulted in the group having to move the original grand final date from October 10 to October 18.
There was a further change when the major/minor semi-final weekend was washed out, pushing the grand final back to this weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
