Man charged with armed robbery, break and enter offences

A man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged armed robbery and break and enter on the Mid North Coast.
On Wednesday (September 21), officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation into a break and enter at a garage in Church Street, Port Macquarie, where an e-bike was stolen.
Officers were also investigating an armed robbery at a service station that occurred about 3.20am on Wednesdy, on the corner of Munster Street and Gordon Street, Port Macquarie. It is alleged an armed man threatened a male employee demanding cash.
About 10am on Wednesday, detectives, along with the Dog Unit, attended and executed a search warrant at a unit on Hill Street, Port Macquarie.
During the search, officers located and seized an e-bike, clothing, a backpack and a quantity of drugs, which will be forensically examined.
About 2.10pm on Wednesday, police arrested a 23-year-old man at Port Macquarie. He was charged with break, enter and steal, possess prohibited drug, and two counts of having goods in custody.
He was refused bail and will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday (September 22).
