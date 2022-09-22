As a kid growing up, Port City Breakers centre Cuban Piper had a decision to make - make some sacrifices and strive to play in the National Rugby League, or aim to play first grade footy alongside dad Chris.
In the end he chose the latter and the duo will make Group 3 rugby league first grade history when the Breakers travel to Old Bar and clash with the Pirates in the 2022 season decider on Saturday.
Never before in the group's history have a father and son run out alongside each other with a top-grade premiership on the line.
"To win a grand final and to be able to play my first grand final with dad would mean a lot more than making the NRL," Cuban said.
"It would mean more than life itself and it would be one to remember in the books."
The 20-year-old said he would forever be grateful for the life lessons his dad had taught him along the way.
"I wouldn't be able to do what I do without him because he has set a big platform for me and I have a lot to achieve, but I'm only young," he said.
Chris became a father at 17 years of age and said the ability to win the premiership alongside his son came as an "amazing" achievement.
Never short of a word, he was surprised - and almost speechless - when told of the history he would create with his son.
"It will be the best feeling to run out there (on grand final day) with him," he said.
"A lot of people dream about (playing a grand final with their son) and wish to be able to make a grand final, but I now have the chance to do it.
"Hopefully we can hold that trophy together at the end."
The 37-year-old acknowledged he had always tried to show his son the "right way" to do things.
"Ever since he was little I always wanted to do good for him and his football," he said.
"He's got his own talent and is certainly a talent to be watched."
Cuban remains focused on righting the wrongs of the last time the Breakers played the Pirates when the grand final was taken away from the Hastings region for the first time since 2007 a fortnight ago.
On that occasion his second-half missed tackle led to an Old Bar try that ultimately proved the difference in a 28-24 defeat.
"I've had to remember that and took it into the game on the weekend against Wingham where we had to take the long way around," he said.
Instead of kicking stones about not playing the grand final in Port Macquarie, the talented youngster said it could prove to be a blessing in disguise.
"I'm glad we did take the long way around, because there are no shortcuts in life," he said.
"It takes the pressure off our shoulders not having it at home so we can go down there and take everything they wanted and take the whole thing from them in their backyard like they did from us."
