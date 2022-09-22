Port Macquarie News

Chris and Cuban Piper prepare to make Group 3 rugby league grand final history

By Paul Jobber
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:44am
Chris and Cuban Piper. Photo: Paul Jobber

As a kid growing up, Port City Breakers centre Cuban Piper had a decision to make - make some sacrifices and strive to play in the National Rugby League, or aim to play first grade footy alongside dad Chris.

